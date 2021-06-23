American Ninja Warrior’s Jake Murray coming to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Professional Ninja Jake Murray is making a special appearance in Fargo next week as his episode airs on Season 13 of American Ninja Warrior.

Murray will be at Four Star Ninja Academy to do a meet-and-greet, sign autographs and have a watch party with fans. The meet-and-greet will be from 6:00-7:00 p.m., followed by a watch party from 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Murray was raised in Brookings, South Dakota, and says he is excited to support and help grow the ninja community in the midwest. He has competed on the popular NBC show American Ninja Warrior since season 7. His episode for season 13 airs on NBC Monday night.

Price for those wanting to meet Jake Murray and attend the watch party is $25. Tickets can be purchased at FourStarNinja.com. You can also check out the details in the Facebook event.

Four Star Ninja Academy is located at 4410 18th Avenue South in Fargo. The ninja warrior training facility is locally owned and opened in 2019.

