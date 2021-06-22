Advertisement

Youths In Custody After Fireworks Display Ignited At Eagan Hy-Vee

By Valley News Live - Staff
Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) - The Eagan Fire Department extinguished an ignited fireworks display at a grocery store Monday, and several youths are in custody for possible arson.

Eagan police say first responders were called to the Hy-Vee at about 2 p.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, with no injuries reported.

Police say “some juveniles” were taken into custody in connection to the fire after officers found them about a half-mile away from the scene. The total damage is unknown.

As of Monday evening, the store is being ventilated and will be “temporarily closed until further notice,” according to the store’s Twitter account.

