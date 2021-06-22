Twist Closes Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Twist restaurant downtown Fargo has closed; but the owners say, they look forward to seeing patrons again soon.

The team is citing challenges with both labor and supply chain for the closure, on top of the continually rising costs of ingredients and supplies. They say they’re “reconsidering” their approach and look forward to introducing a new concept to Downtown Fargo soon.

You can read more on Twist’s Facebook page.

