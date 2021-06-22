Advertisement

Teen riding bike hit by vehicle in Bemidji

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Updated: 1 hour ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 17-year-old was hurt after he was hit by a vehicle in Bemidji, Minnesota early Tuesday morning.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to Park Avenue NW near 20th Street around 2:00 a.m. on June 22 for a report of a male who was bleeding and not breathing. Officers found a 17-year-old who had apparently been hit by a vehicle while riding his bike.

The teen told officers he was riding north on Park Avenue and was hit from behind by a full-size, dark colored SUV. He thought it was similar to a Chevy Tahoe or Cadillac Escalade.

The boy was taken to Sanford in Bemidji and then rushed to a trauma center in Fargo. Officers and Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Bemidji Police Detectives at 218-333-9111.

You can also stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]; or by using the P3 Tip Submit app on your smartphone. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

