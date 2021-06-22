Advertisement

Masks No Longer Required in Moorhead Public Schools

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - We’re learning more about how “back to school” will look for Moorhead students. At this point, it looks like it’ll be without masks. The district’s mask policy was adopted back in September. Monday night, the school board voted to rescind the face covering policy as of June 30th. Masks are still required on school busses and vans and in Pre-K programming.

