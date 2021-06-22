Hornbacher’s online ad turns into viral praise for beloved bagger

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young Fargo grocery bagger has gone viral this week for his lasting and positive impression at the Osgood Hornbacher’s.

What was supposed to be an online hiring ad featuring Myles ended with nearly 600 comments and dozens of shares; All of them with rave reviews about Myles’ friendly personality and famous fist bumps.

“The best employee you guys have! A bright spot in anyone’s day who has the pleasure of crossing paths with him. Keep up the good work Myles, you are the man!” Justin Heisler wrote on Hornbacher’s Facebook post.

“Myles has the best smile and is always cheerful! I purposely seek out the line he is bagging at every time,” Heather Sagvold commented.

“This guy is consistently in a good mood. Always kind, talkative and pleasant. His attitude raised my spirits while shopping there during the pandemic. I went to his line on purpose. Give him a raise!” Yvonne Denault wrote.

“It just kept going and going and going! The amount of lives that Myles has touched is just amazing,” Osgood Hornbacher’s Store Director Pam Seivert said.

Myles’ story starts back in 2010, when he first started on the Osgood Hornbacher’s team and quickly won over both employees and customers with his infectious smile and joy.

“He is like that shining star when you walk in. No matter what kind of day you’re having. If it’s the worst day ever, you woke up on the wrong side of the bed, you’re in a bad mood; You run into Myles, he will turn that around for you,” Seivert said.

While he wears many hats throughout his shifts, Myles says his favorite thing to do is bag groceries.

“I feel like I’m really making a difference in somebody’s day and that really makes me feel good,” Myles said.

“He’s always so happy and he’s got something to tell you. It’s never a dull moment with that guy!” Stephanie Walters, a Hornbacher’s customer said.

“When they walk in, they know that they want to interact with him and he’ll give them the elbow bump, which used to be a fist bump before covid!” Seivert said.

Seivert says Myles gets between 7-10 positive customer survey mentions every week. She adds that it’s not uncommon to see a long line of customers in whichever lane Myles is working that day.

“I can count multiple times where I have been on the front end and I’ll go up to customers and say, ‘This till is open if you want to step down here,’ and they’re just like, ‘Nope! I’m just going to wait for Myles!’” Seivert laughed.

“I will have a patience for that boy. He is worth my time,” Walters said.

Myles says he was on vacation when the Facebook post went up and didn’t know about his internet fame until yesterday.

“So, I was really surprised!” Myles laughed.

“I printed off every single comment that was made by customers and I put it in a journal for him,” Seivert said.

“As soon as I get home, I plan on reading through most of those comments and seeing what they have to say,” Myles said.

Myles says he’s thankful for all the love and only hopes to continue to inspire others to be a source of joy and positivity for years to come.

Hornbacher’s says they held a recognizing ceremony for Myles this morning and gifted him a dictionary and thesaurus, as he finds a new ‘Word of the Day’ every morning. Seivert says Myles was also given a gift card for repairs for his bike because that’s how he gets around town every day no matter the weather or season.

