Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot videos involving Proud Boys

By CNN Staff
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - New videos released by the Department of Justice show what members of the Proud Boys were doing during the Capitol insurrection.

The footage is part of a federal case against Charles Donohoe, who is accused of leading the group on January 6.

One video shows a group of his co-defendants as they prepared to enter the building. Another video shows Donohoe and another suspect with police riot shields and another one captured what prosecutors say is the key moment when the group broke a police line and stormed the building.

In one piece of footage, prosecutors say Donohoe is seen wearing a red and white bandana, looking on as rioters took down four police officers on the Capitol’s stairwell.

The North Carolina man is not accused of entering the building, but he is facing conspiracy and other charges in a case accusing Proud Boys leaders of orchestrating the attack.

Donohoe has pleaded not guilty and is currently in jail.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trio of nurses respond in medical emergency
A trio of nurses jump in to help Shrine Bowl referee
Power outage graphic
More than 3,000 households without power in the Valley
Leslie Allery is a high-risk sex offender and authorities have issued a warrant for his arrest.
High-risk sex offender on the loose out of Valley City
Budgie update
One of 80 released parakeets found safe, four others deceased
Nathan Nelson mugshot
Man arrested after stealing over 60 golf carts in several states, including ND

Latest News

Police lights file graphic.
3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including officer, suspect
Producer AJ, Medora
Producer AJ’s first time in Medora
Kaelee Knoell, Medora Foundation
Daily entertainment at Medora
The Department of Justice released videos showing members of Proud Boys during the Capitol...
GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases videos showing Proud Boys during the Capitol riots