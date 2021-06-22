Garage break-in has one woman speaking out after possessions were stolen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An uptick in crime in a fargo neighborhood has one woman is speaking out.

Her garage was broken into and her possessions stolen.

Police tell you not to leave your valuables in your garage, but Jenna pierce wound up paying the price.

“We noticed right away my scooter was gone. We have a motorcycle and a scooter. These thieves would have noticed that because they went through everything in my garage,” said Pierce.

It is believed the thieves pulled off the siding and slid into the garage.

“In life, it’s not about materials. You don’t take items with you. You take memories,” she said. “We worked really hard for the little that we have. This is ours. This is not theirs to take.

This particular neighborhood includes east gateway drive circle.

An area Jenna says has never had much of a problem, but back in March, there were two shootings and a robbery close by.

“We’ve notice some changes in the last six months. I don’t know what is going on,” said Pierce. “I think it’s just time for us to move.”

Pierce says some tools and paperwork were also stolen from her car.

The theives were caught on camera and the property owner has turned over the footage to police.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

The building where Pierce lives also had break-ins into a laundry room and resident mailboxes within the last five days.

All have been reported to Fargo PD.

