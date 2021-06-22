Free entertainment line-up announced for MN State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The 2021 Minnesota State Fair free stage entertainment lineup was just announced. More than 900 shows will be featured throughout the Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together’s 12-day run – all free with fair admission.

The Minnesota State Fair attracts more than 2 million visitors annually. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the event runs August 26 through Labor Day on September 6. Highlights of this year’s free stage lineup are below.

Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight! sponsored by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.:

• DSL Dire Straits Legacy (Aug. 26 & 27) 8:30 p.m.

• Sister Sledge (Aug. 28 & 29) 8:30 p.m.

• Ezra Ray Hart (Aug. 30 & 31) 8:30 p.m.

• The Legendary Wailers (Sept. 1 & 2) 8:30 p.m.

• Roots & Boots featuring Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye (Sept. 3 & 4) 8:30 p.m.

• Yam Haus (Sept. 5 & 6) 7:30 p.m.

Leinie Lodge Bandshell daytime entertainment sponsored by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.:

• Box On

• Tonic Sol-fa

• Shenandoah

• Becky Buller Band

• The Next Generation Leahy

• King Calaway

• The 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band

• The Malpass Brothers

• Connie Smith

• Renata The Band

• Rockland Road

• We Banjo 3

• Monroe Crossing

• Screaming Orphans

• Melinda Doolittle

• Malamanya

• Rosie Flores

• Sunpie & The Louisiana Sunspots

• MSF Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals

West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater sponsored by August Schell Brewing Co.:

• Davina and The Vagabonds

• The Greeting Committee

• Big Sandy and his Fly-Rite Boys

• NUR-D

• First Avenue Goes To The Fair

• Mae Simpson

Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at West End Market daytime entertainment sponsored by August Schell Brewing Co.:

• MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick

• Mary Cutrufello Band

• The Jorgensens

• The Minnesota State Fiddle Contest

• Barley Jacks

• Starlifter from the USAF Band of Mid-America

• Poppa Bear Norton

• Kris and the Riverbend Dutchmen

• Molly Maher Band

• Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Contests

• Cornbread Harris

• Joe & Vicki Price

• The Dollys

Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage sponsored by Summit Brewing Co.:

• Dr. Mambo’s Combo

• Good For Gary

• Takin’ It To The Limit: An Eagles Tribute

• Banda La Verdadera

• Socaholix

• Ka Lia Universe & Friends

International Bazaar Stage daytime entertainment sponsored by Summit Brewing Co.:

• Jack Brass Band

• Café Accordion Orchestra

• Phoenix Chinese Dance Academy

• The Men of New Hope

• Sumunar Indonesian Music & Dance

• Tha Ma Muz

• Ujamaa Music Group

• Maria Isa and LatinXpolis

• Siama’s Congo Roots

• Native Pride Dancers

• Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca

• KOFI & The Fire Keepers

Ramberg Music Cafe Stage sponsored by Cal Spas:

• Polkarobics

• Tom Hunter

• The Neighborhood Trio

• Jack Knife & The Sharps

• The Joey Johnson Band

• Dakota Dave Hull & Friends

• Jim Berner’s Music Legends

• PK Mayo

• Hello Heartache

• Phil Heywood & Eric Lugosch

• Bill Koncar

• Lolos Ghost

Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park sponsored by Green Mill Restaurant:

• The Chipper Experience

• Monster Shop Bump’n

• Mama Lou: American Strong Woman

• Jared Sherlock

• Fantastick Patrick

• The Flyin’ Hawaiian Show

• Kidsdance

• Lizzy – Comedy Stage Hypnosis

• MSF County Fair Talent Contest

Other free entertainment venues and highlights presented by the State Fair include:

• All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash and Timberworks Lumberjack Show at The North Woods sponsored by Good Health Saunas.

• Cosgrove Stage featuring community dance ensembles.

• The daily parade at 2 p.m. with floats, special guests and the State Fair High School Marching Band Exhibition and more.

• Arts A’Fair, a celebration of performing arts in Minnesota with dance, theater and musical showcases.

• Mia Dorr’s Premier Karaoke in The Garden sponsored by Treasure Island Resort & Casino.

• Thank A Farmer Magic Show sponsored by Minnesota Livestock Breeders Association and Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation on the Christensen Farms Stage, where children of all ages learn about the role agriculture plays in our daily lives.

The full lineup of free entertainment, including additional acts, showtimes and artist information, is available at mnstatefair.org.

