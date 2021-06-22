Family thanks humble heroes for lifesaving actions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A dirt bike crash in March left Braedy Wold of Bismarck in a neck brace and doctors weren’t sure if he would ever walk again.

The good news is that Wold has made a miraculous recovery. Over the weekend, he celebrated his 18th birthday, which he knows he’s lucky to have.

He also celebrated finally being out of that neck brace and was able to say a special thanks to three strangers he now knows by name.

Those three strangers who stopped to help him after his dirt bike crash are Wayne Klein, Brandon Charvat and Diane Fetting, who Wold and his family now call lifesavers.

Fettig was the first one on the scene.

“I saw someone laying there and thought, ‘that doesn’t look good,’ so I turned around,” recalled Fettig.

Charvat stopped by moments later.

“I saw a young man that needed help, he was obviously hurt. I knew I might be able to help him with the training that I have,” said Charvat, a trained volunteer emergency responder. “I am a very inexperienced EMT, but some of the training kicked in.”

Wold couldn’t feel his fingers and couldn’t move. Charvat and Fettig made sure he stayed still, and they kept his helmet on while they waited for help.

“I received the page over my radio,” said Wayne Klein, a first responder for the Wilton Fire Department.

“I keep my equipment in my work truck all the time,” Klein said.

That gear included a C-collar, which he used to keep Wold’s neck stable.

“I knew once he couldn’t feel too much on his body and couldn’t feel legs that it was a spinal cord injury,” Klein remembered.

Three months later, Wold is walking again and is out of his neck collar.

“Someone was watching out for him,” said Charvat.

“It’s good to see him without a neck brace,” added Fettig.

He’ll go to college in the fall, but he’ll never forget the three strangers who saved his life.

“I don’t feel like a hero. That’s just my nature,” said Klein.

“I’m glad we were able to help him and he’s a bright young kid. He’s got a big future ahead of him,” added Charvat.

A big future thanks to these humble heroes.

Wold’s family has donated to the North Dakota EMS Foundation to set up grants for three prospective students.

They’ve also nominated Klein, Fettig and Charvat for the county lifesaving award.

