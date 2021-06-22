Advertisement

DNR: More fish found dead on MN lakes

(Minnesota DNR)
By Jordan Schroeer
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Recent unusually warm weather is contributing to large fish die-offs on Minnesota lakes, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR says they’ve taken more calls for fish die-offs recently, and while it happens occasionally, this year their are more reports.

The fish commonly found in die-offs include sunfish, crappies, bullheads and occasionally bass and northern pike, according to the DNR.

If you spot a large group of dead fish, you’re urged to call a state duty officer at 651-649-5451. That number is open and available 24/7 for someone to make a report.

The DNR say they need people to call in reports so they can track fish populations, and see if the die-off is caused by warming water or chemicals in the lake.

If you see a large group of dead fish, with multiple different kinds of fish, the DNR says that is likely human-caused and could be from multiple factors including pesticides, runoff from yards or even storm water from urban areas.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Allery is a high-risk sex offender and authorities have issued a warrant for his arrest.
High-risk sex offender on the loose out of Valley City
Budgie update
One of 80 released parakeets found safe, four others deceased
Nathan Nelson mugshot
Man arrested after stealing over 60 golf carts in several states, including ND
Free Milk
Botched Delivery Leads to Free Milk
Fire north of Hawley, MN.
Fire destroys workshop near Hawley

Latest News

Downtown Fargo Mural
Downtown Fargo Mural
News - Juveniles light fireworks in Minnesota store
Youths In Custody After Fireworks Display Ignited At Eagan Hy-Vee
News - Juveniles light fireworks in Minnesota store
News - Juveniles light fireworks in Minnesota store
Garage Break-in
Garage break-in has one woman speaking out after possessions were stolen