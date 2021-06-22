DNR: More fish found dead on MN lakes

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Recent unusually warm weather is contributing to large fish die-offs on Minnesota lakes, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR says they’ve taken more calls for fish die-offs recently, and while it happens occasionally, this year their are more reports.

The fish commonly found in die-offs include sunfish, crappies, bullheads and occasionally bass and northern pike, according to the DNR.

If you spot a large group of dead fish, you’re urged to call a state duty officer at 651-649-5451. That number is open and available 24/7 for someone to make a report.

The DNR say they need people to call in reports so they can track fish populations, and see if the die-off is caused by warming water or chemicals in the lake.

If you see a large group of dead fish, with multiple different kinds of fish, the DNR says that is likely human-caused and could be from multiple factors including pesticides, runoff from yards or even storm water from urban areas.

