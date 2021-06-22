Creation of mural begins in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The creation of a mural in downtown Fargo is underway on the wall of the Dakotah Pioneer Center at Roberts Street and 1st Avenue North.

The mural is part of a project called the Greetings Tour which started in 2015.

Artist Victor Ving and his wife have traveled all over the country painting postcard-themed murals in about 25 states.

This is their first one in North Dakota.

“Hopefully it becomes a symbol of collective local pride as well as kind of a landmark for visitors that aren’t from here just to show where they’ve been,” said Ving.

The Fargo mural will be number 51 for the artists.

An unveiling ceremony is scheduled for this Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

