City officials propose construction to 32nd Ave S

The proposal is apart of the continuing upgrade of 32nd Ave. S., east of I-94.
By Jaycie Dodd
Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Discussion of plans are underway to work on a busy stretch of south Fargo. The proposal is apart of the continuing upgrade of 32nd Ave. S., east of I-94.

In the City Commission meeting June 14, City Engineer Jeremy Gordon said the project is to be completed in 2 phases and is slated to begin in 2022.

Gordon said the road requires frequent patching and pothole maintenance and the pavement has reached the end of it’s useful life. He also said the sidewalks and crosswalks are in poor condition, many of them not meeting ADA standards.

The project proposal includes replacing the pavement, improving pedestrian and bicycle facilities to meet ADA standards, creating better sightlines for drivers and keep as many medians and boulevard trees as possible.

According to the City Engineers there are 3 alternatives for City Commission to decided on:

  • Not build anything
  • 5 lane, with a raised median, $8.7 Million
  • 5 lane, without a median, $8.6 Million

Plans of phase 1 are due in November, bids on the project are set for Feb. 2022, and construction is set to begin by April 2022.

The city has been awarded federal highway funds for 2022 and 2024.

