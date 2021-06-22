Botched Delivery Leads to Free Milk

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Community members can pick up free milk downtown Fargo in the parking lot of St. Mary’s Cathedral. A refrigerated semi from Danville, Ohio is parked there until they run out -- loaded with all types of milk.

The truck driver tells us he was turned away from his delivery at Sam’s Club this afternoon due to a broken pallet that left many of the gallons disfigured. He’s encouraging community members to take as much as they need. Many people could be seen filling carts to give their neighbors.

