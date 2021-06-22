Armed & dangerous: Bemidji Police searching for armed robbery suspect

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Bemidji are searching for a man who allegedly shot a gun at someone and then jumped out of a second-story apartment to run away.

Bemidji Police say it all started around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22 in the the 2800 block of Ridgeway Ave. for reports of shots fired.

Police say they found a vehicle matching the description in the call and talked to the driver. The drive told police he was in the hallway of that apartment when a man came up to him, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The victim says he wouldn’t hand over any cash, so the suspect shot at him.

After that, the victim told police the suspect ran into an apartment. The victim ran out of the apartment building and drove away.

Later, SWAT went to the apartment in question and executed a high-risk search warrant. That’s where SWAT found a woman who told them the suspect, 24-year-old Robert Needham Jr., jumped out of the second-story apartment and ran.

Needham is described as a Native American man about 5′10″, 170 lbs and was last seen wearing a white Addidas t-shirt and black sweat pants.

Police believe Needham still has a gun and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, don’t approach him and call 911 right away.

