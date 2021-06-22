Advertisement

2 people hurt after light pole crash in Grand Forks

(WCAX)
By Lisa Budeau
Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Two people were taken to the hospital after the car they were in crashed into a light pole and rolled.

Grand Forks Police say the crash happened in the area of 5800 Demers Avenue around 1:15 Tuesday morning.

Officers say the car struck a light pole and then rolled into a ditch.

The driver, Damian Azure, 39, and passenger, Londa Decoteau, 61, were both taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Police are still investigating and asking anyone with information on the crash to contact them.

Call: 701-787-8000 Online: Submit a tip via the GFPD’s Facebook page or website App: Submit a tip via the Tip411 app

