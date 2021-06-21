Talley Places 7th in Hammer Throw at U.S. Olympic Trials, Sets New School Record

EUGENE, Ore. (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State junior Alex Talley placed seventh in the hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Sunday evening, extending his own school record in the process.

Talley was the top collegiate finisher in the competition, taking seventh behind six professionals. He launched 236-8 (72.14m) on his first of six attempts, surpassing his previous record of 233-1 (71.05m) from earlier this season by more than three and a half feet.

Talley earned three first-team All-America honors this season, placing third at the NCAA Indoor Championships in the shot put and sixth in the weight throw, and sixth in the hammer throw at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

The NDSU hammer throw record belonged to Steffan Stroh (2018) at 224-10 before Talley extended it by nearly 12 feet this season.

On Saturday, NDSU alum and volunteer assistant coach Riley Dolezal advanced to the finals of the men’s javelin, which will be held Monday at 6:15 p.m. CT / 4:15 p.m. PT. Current Bison sophomore Benji Phillips finished 17th in the javelin qualifying and did not advance.

