Power line falls, gas line starts on fire

PERHAM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A bizarre accident shut down a lakes country restaurant while crews repair utility lines.

The Cactus in Perham posted on Facebook, saying on Sunday, June 20, a power line fell in front of the restaurant and that started a gas line on fire.

The restaurant says the gas line now needs to be replaced, so they’re forced to close on Monday, June 21.

In the picture provided by the restaurant, you’ll see the line of burned grass.

No injuries were reported from the accident, and the inside of the restaurant and bowling alley was not damaged.

