One of 80 released parakeets found safe, four others deceased

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s both good news and bad news for a local bird rescue who is on the search for 80 Parakeets that were released into the wild last week.

The Center for Avian Adoption, Rescue, Education located in West Fargo says one of Budgies, also known as Parakeets, was found over the weekend near the sugar beet plant in Moorhead in tough shape. In a post on Facebook, CARE wrote:

‘Good news! 1 of the released Budgies was recovered tonight. He looks a little disheveled but hes alive! He is on his way to rejoin his flock!’

21 Budgies, as well as an unknown amount of newly hatched baby Budgies were brought to the shelter on June 16 by the same man who said he had just released 80 more pet birds near the Moorhead Country Club.

Candi Willey, CARE’s Vice President says four other budgies have been found dead throughout the community. Willey says the birds are not meant for the wild, and will likely not survive long if they’re not found and captured soon. She says if you see one, you can easily catch them by putting a towel or butterfly net over them.

“Parking lots, backyards, driveways. They just come down to an open area usually and are relatively easy to spot because of their bright colors,” Willey said in an interview with Valley News Live last week.

Willey urges the community to always keep the rescue shelter in mind. She says CARE’s doors are always open to take in and care for feathery friends, no matter how many or the situation.

“We won’t ask questions. We don’t judge. We just want them to be somewhere where they’re safe,” Willey said.

Willey says the rescue will hold onto the birds for 30 days until they will put them up for adoption.

