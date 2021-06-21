ND GOP Leadership shake-up

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During their annual party meeting in Medora, North Dakota Republicans shook up their leadership. Chairman Rick Berg, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, stepped down from his position.

According to a press release, Berg chose not to run for re-election after three years on the job.

Berg was replaced by Perrie Schafer, a GOP district chairman.

In an email to the state committee, Berg said, “The last three years working for the NDGOP have been in equal parts exciting, difficult, rewarding, and inspiring. I initially stepped into this role on a temporary basis, but it ended up being an important multi-year chapter in my life during an important period for our state and country. "

In a statement, Schafer thanked Berg for his leadership, adding, “...we must be vigilant in building the NDGOP to keep our proven record of conservative leadership strong at the local, state, and national level.”

In addition to the change at the top, the GOP also replaced four key leadership positions.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.