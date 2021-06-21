Mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health has announced the dates and locations for this week’s mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

These mobile clinics will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but will offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for those who need to complete their two-dose vaccine series.

To find a mobile vaccination clinic in Grand Forks County, visit www.grandforksgov.com/vaccine. In addition, locations at healthcare provider and pharmacies can be found here: www.vaccinefinder.org.

Mobile Vaccination Clinics in Grand Forks County for week of June 21-26:

Monday, June 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (weekly event) (inside) Hugo’s Family Marketplace, 1750 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks

Monday, June 21, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Manvel Coop parking lot, 305 3rd St, Manvel

Tuesday, June 22, 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. (weekly event) UND’s Pollard Athletic Center (formerly HPC) parking lot, 2419 2nd Ave N, Grand Forks

Tuesday, June 22, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thompson Northdale Oil parking lot, 1247 7th Ave NE, Thompson

Wednesday, June 23, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Grand Forks Public parking lot, 2110 Library Circle, Grand Forks

Thursday, June 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (weekly event) Home of Economy parking lot, 1508 N Washington, Grand Forks

Thursday, June 24, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. (weekly event) (inside) Hugo’s Family Marketplace, 1750 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks

Thursday, June 24, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Grand Forks County Fair, 2300 Gateway Dr

Thursday, June 24, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Winship Elementary School parking lot, 1400 5th Ave N, Grand Forks

Saturday, June 26, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.Grand Forks County Fair, 2300 Gateway Dr, Grand Forks

