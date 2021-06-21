Advertisement

Man with giant kidneys to undergo major surgery for removal

By CNN Staff
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, England (CNN) - A man is hoping to get his life back after getting both of his enlarged kidneys removed next month.

Warren Higgs has polycycstic kidney disease, which means cysts grow on his kidneys.

The disease can reduce organ function, but that hasn’t happened to the 54-year-old. His kidneys have just grown so large, he’s having trouble breathing.

Surgeons estimate the kidneys weigh about 88 pounds each, making them among the largest kidneys on record.

Higgs’ surgery is scheduled for July 12. He’ll begin dialysis and probably need several follow-up procedures after his surgery.

The Englishman wants to donate one kidney to research and save the other as a memento.

Higgs has an online fundraiser established to get a special modified electric tricycle to regain his fitness.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trio of nurses respond in medical emergency
A trio of nurses jump in to help Shrine Bowl referee
Power outage graphic
More than 3,000 households without power in the Valley
A Juneteenth celebration was held at the Lindenwood Park.
Fargo-Moorhead area celebrates Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday
Weekend fight in downtown Wilmington lands 2 in hospital, police say
GF man arrested for threatening others with a shotgun
The City of Fargo removed the handicap spot off 9th St. N. after a petition from residents on...
City of Fargo removes 9th St. N. handicap spot after petition from residents

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM Part 3- June 20, 2021
10:00PM News June 20 - Part 3
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Part 2- June 20, 2021
10:00PM News June 20 - Part 2
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s president-elect takes hard line, refuses to meet Biden
Boy Scouts discover a house they rented for an entire troop was actually nothing but a vacant...
Boy Scout troop finds empty lots instead of Airbnbs in Florida Keys
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
After causing 14 deaths, Claudette heads out to sea