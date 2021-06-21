Advertisement

A large tree snapped and fell leaving one residence without power

By Nachai Taylor
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A large, weakened tree fell in the area of 10 Avenue North and 1st Street North on Sunday evening around 5:15 p.m.

The tree could be seen laying spanning the width of the road.

Fargo Fire stated the tree knocked down, what they believed was a dead power line.

A residence, where the tree fell, was without power.

FFD officials said power and forestry crews were dispatched to help restore power and remove the fallen tree.

Authorities believe the recent rain may have caused the weakened tree to fall.

No injuries were reported.

