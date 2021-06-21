Advertisement

High-risk sex offender on the loose out of Valley City

Leslie Allery is a high-risk sex offender and authorities have issued a warrant for his arrest.(Valley City, ND Police Department)
By Bailey Hurley
Updated: 1 hours ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Valley City Police Department says a high-risk sex offender is on the loose after breaking out of his ankle monitor.

VCPD say they were notified on Friday, June 18 by the ND Parole and Probation that 42-year-old Leslie Raymond Allery had tampered with his ankle monitor and needed verification that he was still in the Valley City area. Police say they were unable to locate Allery or his monitor, and a warrant is now out for his arrest.

Allery was convicted in Burleigh County in 2020 for solicitation of a minor and promoting obscenity of a minor in 2020. Records state Allery asked a 17-year-old female to provide him with one of her undergarments and made crude comments that were sexual in nature. Records also say asked a teen girl to perform oral sex on him. He is a lifetime registrant.

Allery is 6′1 and 225 pounds.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Valley City Police at 701-845-3110.

