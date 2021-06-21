High-risk sex offender living in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department wants to notify the community of a high-risk sex offender in the area.

They said that 28-year-old Tyrie Guy Gardner is currently living at 735 14 St. N. He’s described as 5′ 9″, 155 lbs, brown eyes and black hair.

The police says Gardner was convicted in April 2012 in Burleigh County District Court for Gross Sexual Imposition. The victim was a girl who was under the age of 15 at the time.

High-risk offenders are considered most likely to re-offend.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.