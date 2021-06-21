Advertisement

GF man arrested for threatening others with a shotgun

By Nachai Taylor
Updated: 59 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is now in jail after threatening others with a shotgun.

The Grand Forks Police Department was called to the 1200 block of North 39th Street on Sunday shortly before 5 p.m. on a report of 56-year-old Luis Ramirez exiting his home with the gun.

Authorities say while Ramirez was in the parking lot, he loaded the gun and made threats to individuals across the street.

Following the altercation, Ramirez returned to his home.

GFPD arrested Ramirez and recovered a 20 gauge shotgun from his residence.

The University of North Dakota Police Department also assisted with the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact GFPD at 701-787-8000.

