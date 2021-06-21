Fargo Cass Public Health announcing schedule changes to its COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health is announcing a schedule change to its Tuesday COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic.

Beginning Tuesday, July 6, the COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic will operate from noon – 6 p.m. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Appointments are available through the FCPH Immunization Program during its regularly scheduled clinic hours. Hours of operation for the immunization program are 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Monday and 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Appointments can be made by calling 701-241-1383.

The main FCPH building, 1240 25th Street South in Fargo, is the location for both the walk-in vaccine clinic as well as the FCPH Immunization Program.

Those who plan on attending a Tuesday COVID-19 vaccine clinic should watch for signage outside the building, indicating the correct entrance. Those with a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the FCPH Immunization Program should use the main entrance and follow signage once inside the building.

