Advertisement

COVID-19 may alter brain, study claims

By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows people infected with COVID-19 may experience some loss of gray matter in the brain.

The study out of the UK indicates the areas of the brain affected are the ones that control smell and taste.

That finding correlates with the most commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 - the loss of smell and taste.

The relatively small study followed 782 people who had MRI scans three years apart, before and after the pandemic.

While researchers believe the findings are compelling, they have not been authenticated by peer review.

Also, because the study only looked at COVID-19 patients’ brains shortly after being infected, the long-term effects are not clear.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trio of nurses respond in medical emergency
A trio of nurses jump in to help Shrine Bowl referee
Power outage graphic
More than 3,000 households without power in the Valley
A Juneteenth celebration was held at the Lindenwood Park.
Fargo-Moorhead area celebrates Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday
Weekend fight in downtown Wilmington lands 2 in hospital, police say
GF man arrested for threatening others with a shotgun
The City of Fargo removed the handicap spot off 9th St. N. after a petition from residents on...
City of Fargo removes 9th St. N. handicap spot after petition from residents

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM Part 3- June 20, 2021
10:00PM News June 20 - Part 3
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Part 2- June 20, 2021
10:00PM News June 20 - Part 2
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s president-elect takes hard line, refuses to meet Biden
Boy Scouts discover a house they rented for an entire troop was actually nothing but a vacant...
Boy Scout troop finds empty lots instead of Airbnbs in Florida Keys
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
After causing 14 deaths, Claudette heads out to sea