Warming Back Up

Only Spotty Rain Chances this Week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUESDAY: A few light morning showers are possible across the northern Valley. We start to warm back up a bit, but will still be below average with high temperatures into the 70s.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: A warm front pushes in from the west on Wednesday and our temperatures soar to the upper 80s and low 90s! There is a chance of storms developing later in the day. For Thursday, we will see a cold front drop down from north to south, bringing temperatures back to the low 80s along with a few showers or thundershowers. Friday will be a little cooler with temperatures back in the 70s.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We can expect seasonal summer-like conditions for the weekend. Temperatures both days will be in the 80s for most and a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

MONDAY: The start of the week is looking seasonal in the low 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Low: 50. High: 77.

WEDNESDAY: Hot! Windy. Storm possible late. Low: 59. High: 90.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers/thunder. Low: 65. High: 83.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 58. High: 76.

SATURDAY: Seasonal. Chance of a shower or storm. Low: 59. High: 83.

SUNDAY: Seasonal. Low: 63. High: 85.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Low: 61. High: 82.

