Advertisement

Canaries pour it on the RedHawks in series final

2-Run Double during 7-2 win at Fargo/Moorhead
2-Run Double during 7-2 win at Fargo/Moorhead
By FM RedHawks
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (FM RedHawks) - Sioux Falls continued to get early inning scoring in the rubber match between the Canaries and RedHawks on Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field, plating four runs in the first two innings against the RedHawks on its way to a 7-2 win over Fargo-Moorhead in the series finale. After a delayed start due to weather and wet field conditions, the Canaries hopped on RedHawks’ starter Tyler Herron to take the early lead and held on for the win thanks to a great pitching performance from starter Angel Ventura.

Joe Hallock pitched 4.1 innings in relief for the RedHawks, holding the Canaries to three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out two batters. Austin Ver Steeg finished out the game for the RedHawks, throwing the final 3.0 innings and holding Sioux Falls scoreless.

The RedHawks got on the board in the third inning when Will Zimmerman doubled down the left field line and was brought in on an RBI single by Leo Pina. Fargo-Moorhead plated one more run in the sixth inning, but couldn’t get the bats in the late innings.

For the third time this series the Canaries opened the score early, as they opened the game with a hitless run in the first inning. They then extended their lead with a three run second inning, scoring the winning run off a Jabari Henry two-out, two-RBI double. Henry was 2-for-3 with a walk, double, home run, two runs, and four RBIs in the game. The Canaries drew seven walks in the game and drew 25 total walks in the three-game series.

Sioux Falls starter Ace Ventura allowed nine hits but only gave up two runs and got his third win of the season. Ventura, who is now 3-3 with a 6.52 ERA this season, did not allow a walk in his 6.0 innings and struck out five RedHawks batters. In relief the Canaries used pitchers Tervor Simms and Robbie Gordon. The two combined to face the minimum over the last 3.0 innings while Simms struck out two batters.

The RedHawks will open a three-game series against the division-leading Chicago Dogs on Monday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. Monday night is the 25th anniversary of the first ever game played at the ballpark that is now known as Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks will commemorate the occasion by charging 1996 ticket prices for Monday’s game.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trio of nurses respond in medical emergency
A trio of nurses jump in to help Shrine Bowl referee
The City of Fargo removed the handicap spot off 9th St. N. after a petition from residents on...
City of Fargo removes 9th St. N. handicap spot after petition from residents
Power outage graphic
More than 3,000 households without power in the Valley
“You’re a monster.”: Barnesville woman sentenced for murdering foster child
Tokyo Bound: Payton Otterdahl Qualifies for Olympics

Latest News

Alex Talley, NDSU Track and Field
Talley Places 7th in Hammer Throw at U.S. Olympic Trials, Sets New School Record
Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final...
Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines
Leo Pina, FM Redhawks
RedHawks storm back to win 12-5 over Canaries
A trio of nurses respond in medical emergency
A trio of nurses jump in to help Shrine Bowl referee