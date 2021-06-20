RedHawks storm back to win 12-5 over Canaries

FARGO, N.D. (FM RedHawks) - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks gave up first inning runs for the sixth straight game but scored 12 unanswered to tie the series with a 12-5 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries. Manuel Boscan (1-for-2, walk, RBI), Kevin Krause (2-for-4, 3 runs, 1 RBI), and Leo Pina (2-for-5, 1 run, 5 RBIs) each hit a home run in the win in front of 3,556 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

RedHawks’ starter Bret Helton pitched 5.0 innings and gave up four runs. His only two hits allowed were home runs but he walked six batters en route to his third win of the season. Mark Finkelnburg pitched 2.2 innings in relief and gave up one run on three hits while striking out four batters. He now has a 1.50 ERA in four games this season. Michael Hope came on in the eighth inning and pitched 1.1 innings without allowing a hit.

After going down 4-0 early, the RedHawks scored four runs in the third inning after sending all nine batters to the plate. They then scored four in the fifth, one in the sixth, and three in the seventh to extend the lead. Shortstop Sam Dexter went 3-for-5 with 2 RBIs and a double in Saturday night’s game. Dexter is now 5-for-9 with two runs and four RBIs this series. Fargo-Moorhead had six extra-base hits on Saturday night, one fewer than their season high of seven on 5/30 against the Houston Astros.

Sioux Falls started the game very similar to the series opener, as they scored four runs off of a three-run Trey Michalczewski home run and a Nick Gotta solo home run in the first inning. The Canaries only other run came in the eighth inning on a Logan Landon RBI single. Sioux Falls drew seven walks in the game but left 10 runners on base.

Canaries starter Tyler Garkow got his third loss of the season after giving up eight runs on eight hits and three walks in 4.2 innings. Relievers Eddie Medina and Jackson Maynard each gave up at least two hits and one run in 2.1 innings of combined pitching. The only Sioux Falls pitcher who didn’t give up a run on Saturday was designated hitter Jabari Henry. He gave up one hit and struck out RedHawks center fielder Alex Boxwell looking to end the eighth inning.

The RedHawks and Canaries will conclude their series with a 1:00 p.m. rubber match on Sunday afternoon. Sioux Falls will start RHP Angel Ventura (2-3, 7.14 ERA) while Tyler Herron (0-1, 13.50 ERA) will get the start for the RedHawks.

