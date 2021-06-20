Advertisement

More than 3,000 households without power in the Valley

Power outage graphic
Power outage graphic(Associated Press)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 3,000 households in the Valley are currently without power.

The outages began at 9:36 am on Sunday and are impacting customers in Fargo, Barnesville, Cornstock, Dilworth, Glyndon, Moorhead, Sabin, and Wolverton.

Xcel Energy’s outage map shows 3,218 customers are being impacted.

The map also states crews are assessing damage and working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

The estimated duration for the power outages is still unknown.

To check for updates on restoration times, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Fargo removed the handicap spot off 9th St. N. after a petition from residents on...
City of Fargo removes 9th St. N. handicap spot after petition from residents
A trio of nurses respond in medical emergency
A trio of nurses jump in to help Shrine Bowl referee
“You’re a monster.”: Barnesville woman sentenced for murdering foster child
Tokyo Bound: Payton Otterdahl Qualifies for Olympics
0609_black bear_AP
Black bear sighting in Cass County

Latest News

A trio of nurses respond in medical emergency
A trio of nurses jump in to help Shrine Bowl referee
A Juneteenth celebration was held at the Lindenwood Park.
Fargo-Moorhead area celebrates Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday
10:00PM News June 18 - Part 1
10:00PM News June 19 - Part 1
News - Juneteenth celebrated in the Fargo-Moorhead area - June 19, 2021
News - Juneteenth celebrated in the Fargo-Moorhead area - June 19, 2021