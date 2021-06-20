More than 3,000 households without power in the Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 3,000 households in the Valley are currently without power.

The outages began at 9:36 am on Sunday and are impacting customers in Fargo, Barnesville, Cornstock, Dilworth, Glyndon, Moorhead, Sabin, and Wolverton.

Xcel Energy’s outage map shows 3,218 customers are being impacted.

The map also states crews are assessing damage and working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

The estimated duration for the power outages is still unknown.

