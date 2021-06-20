Fargo-Moorhead area celebrates Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many people gathered at the Lindenwood Park to celebrate Juneteenth in the Fargo-Moorhead area. This was also the first time the holiday is being marked as a federal holiday.

“We are so excited that Juneteenth is finally being recognized I often say that black history is not ours alone, it’s American history,” said Leslie E. Redmond, the former president of the Minneapolis NCAAP. “So now the entire states are going to celebrate black people being liberated on American soil.”

There was food, music and dancing for the jubilation. The community was celebrating the day that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.

“This is history in the making and I’m glad to be a part of it.” said Faith Dixon, the founder of Faith4Hope.

Over 700 people made their way to the park to be a part of the celebration. The occasion normally marks African-American freedom and achievements, but Faith Dixon believes that this goes further than that and should enjoyed by everyone.

“It is American history, and if you are American you should be a part of today,” said Dixon. “This is not just our day, but it’s the world’s day, this is the country’s day. This was a country fight on country soil, so we expect everybody to be a part of it.”

This summer jubilation is far different from the turmoil last summer after the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests that followed. Redmond said that it is also important to point out the positives.

“We know in times of crisis we always band together but what about times of celebration right?,” said Redmond. “So I think it’s really amazing to see everyone come together.”

The first Juneteenth was observed on June 19, 1866, a year after Union Army Gen. Gordan Granger announcing the General Order No. 3, which was enforcing the freedom of enslaved African-Americans in Texas.

