City of Fargo removes 9th St. N. handicap spot after petition from residents

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three years ago, a handicap parking spot was put in on 9th St. N. in Fargo after Jack Shaw and his wife requested it to be put there. The spot was put in front of their home by the City of Fargo.

However, on Friday the city reversed its decision thanks to a petition that was put forth by residents that live on that road. Jeremy Gorden broke down why they removed the spot, citing many issues that have come from the Shaws.

“This winter we got a petition from the neighborhood saying they’re making it their own spot, they’re shuffling cars in-and-out of their drive-way,” said Gorden. “They are yelling at the neighbors. So we got a petition from the whole block asking the city to remove that spot because they’re really abusing what the purpose of that spot is.”

One of the reasons that Gorden pointed out to why the removed the parking spot was that the Shaws have a garage and a drive-way they could use instead of parking on the road.

“We don’t want to take people’s handicapped parking away but typical those are for businesses, apartments, offices, very rarely do we have them in residential areas when a garage and a drive-way is available on private property.” said Gorden.

Jack Shaw says he was targeted by the petition and the decision from the city, saying he will take action against it.

“And that’s through freedom for disability. The city of Fargo and just going to a plain old attorney for harassment.” said Shaw.

Gorden says that the decision is final after the removal of the handicap spot.

