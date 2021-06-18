Three seriously hurt following pickup vs SUV crash

NEAR GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people are fighting for their lives after a head-on crash involving a pickup and an SUV.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a small pickup driven by 20-year-old Valentin Mendoza of Texas crossed the center line of Hwy. 220 in Polk Co. around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 17.

Mendoza then hit an SUV with two teen boys inside. The driver of the other vehicle, 17-year-old Ethan Carsen of Grand Forks and his passenger, 16-year-old Damien Powell of Grand Forks, were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All three of the people involved are at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

