Summer Night at Island Park

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Combine good music, good weather and a good cause and you’re going to have fun and attract a crowd. That’s what happened Thursday night at Island Park, where Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome headlined summer night for Roger Maris All Star Week. It almost felt like a block party with food vendors, FM ballet and FM aerialists. All Star Week is meant as a way to honor the life and legacy of Roger Maris and the work that’s done at the cancer center.

