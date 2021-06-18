Advertisement

Red Flag Warning issued in several MN counties

(KEVN)
By Lisa Budeau
Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Red Flag Warning is in effect for several Minnesota counties.

The extreme fire risk conditions across Minnesota prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for the following counties: Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Crow Wing, Douglas, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Pope, Ramsey, Renville, Sherburne, St. Louis, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Washington, Wright and Yellow Medicine.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and low humidity.

Do not burn while the Red Flag Warning remains in effect and check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out. Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions.

The Red Flag Warning expires at 8 Friday night.

