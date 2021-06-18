Quiet Today, Rain Moving in Late

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: After a very quiet Saturday afternoon, clouds increase with the chance of rain mainly starting up overnight for most. High temperatures remain in the 70s and 80s. Cloudy skies for Father’s Day with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A chance of rain and storms returns on Sunday with a north wind.

MONDAY - THURSDAY: The chance of spotty showers continues for Monday, mainly early, with highs staying cool in the 60s for most. Partly cloudy skies then take hold for Tuesday, with highs staying in the 60s and 70s. We warm up going into Wednesday under partly cloudy skies, with highs working into the 80s for most. Partly cloudy skies and quiet conditions persist Thursday. Highs stay in the 80s for most.

FRIDAY: We bring some activity back into our forecast for Friday. Some scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday, with highs in the 80s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of late showers. Low: 50. High: 81.

FATHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Chance of showers and rumbles of thunder. A north breeze. Low: 61. High: 70.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance of spotty showers, mainly early. Cool. Low: 45. High: 64.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 44. High: 73.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Low: 54. High: 84.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 60. High: 86.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of scattered showers and storms. Low: 62. High: 84.