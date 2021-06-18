Advertisement

Quiet Today, Rain Moving in Late

Much cooler air moves in to start next week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: After a very quiet Saturday afternoon, clouds increase with the chance of rain mainly starting up overnight for most. High temperatures remain in the 70s and 80s. Cloudy skies for Father’s Day with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A chance of rain and storms returns on Sunday with a north wind.

MONDAY - THURSDAY: The chance of spotty showers continues for Monday, mainly early, with highs staying cool in the 60s for most. Partly cloudy skies then take hold for Tuesday, with highs staying in the 60s and 70s. We warm up going into Wednesday under partly cloudy skies, with highs working into the 80s for most. Partly cloudy skies and quiet conditions persist Thursday. Highs stay in the 80s for most.

FRIDAY: We bring some activity back into our forecast for Friday. Some scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday, with highs in the 80s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of late showers. Low: 50. High: 81.

FATHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Chance of showers and rumbles of thunder. A north breeze. Low: 61. High: 70.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance of spotty showers, mainly early. Cool. Low: 45. High: 64.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 44. High: 73.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Low: 54. High: 84.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 60. High: 86.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of scattered showers and storms. Low: 62. High: 84.

Most Read

“You’re a monster.”: Barnesville woman sentenced for murdering foster child
police lights graphic
Three seriously hurt following pickup vs SUV crash
The City of Fargo removed the handicap spot off 9th St. N. after a petition from residents on...
City of Fargo removes 9th St. N. handicap spot after petition from residents
0609_black bear_AP
Black bear sighting in Cass County
Budgies on the loose
Man releases 80 parakeets in Moorhead, 20+ more surrendered to local rescue

Latest News

10:00PM Weather June 18
10:00PM Weather June 18
5:30PM Weather June 18
5:30PM Weather June 18
4:00PM Weather - June 18
4:00PM Weather - June 18
Noon Weather - June 18
Noon Weather - June 18