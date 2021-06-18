New Park Equipment in Dilworth

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Thursday evening in Dilworth, dozens of families came out to help the Park District kick off summer.

The event was to celebrate the brand new playground at Woodridge Park.

The city put in about $35,000 of new park equipment, including a new playground, activity wall, and benches that families are excited to have nearby.

If you missed the event, don’t worry. City officials say there will be another event at a different Dilworth park in the next few weeks.

