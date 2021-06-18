Advertisement

N.D. American Legion to recognize Cody Holte with posthumous award

(KFYR)
By Lisa Budeau
Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A Grand Forks police officer who was killed while on duty will be honored this weekend by the N.D. American Legion.

Officer Cody Holte will be posthumously recognized as the 2020 N.D. American Legion Ray Atol Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Grand Forks at 10:00 Saturday morning.

Family members, including Holte’s widow, Amanda, brother, Brady, and sister Alexis, will be among those present to accept the award on his behalf.

