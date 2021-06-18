Advertisement

N.D. American Legion to Recognize Cody Holte with Posthumous Award

(KFYR)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officer Cody Holte will be posthumously recognized as the 2020 N.D. American Legion Ray Atol Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

The ceremony will take place Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Park in Grand Forks at 10:00 a.m. Family members, including Holte’s widow, Amanda, brother, Brady, and sister Alexis, will be among those present to accept the award on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Budgies on the loose
Man releases 80 parakeets in Moorhead, 20+ more surrendered to local rescue
Daisy "Jupiter" Paulsen
Funeral set for 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen
Phillip Jones Jr.
UPDATE: Moorhead man charged after 6-year-old is shot and killed with his gun
Terry McCoy
Reward offered for information on murdered Minnesotan
Fryn Pan arson person of interest
UPDATE: Police searching for person of interest in Fryn’ Pan arson

Latest News

The lasting effects on manufacturing companies
COVID hangover: the long lasting effects on manufacturing companies
MFDA Map
Metro Flood Diversion Authority to partner with Red River Valley Alliance
0609_black bear_AP
Black bear sighting in Cass County
4:00PM Weather - June 18
4:00PM Weather - June 18
4:00PM News June 18 - Part 4
4:00PM News June 18 - Part 4