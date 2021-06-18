N.D. American Legion to Recognize Cody Holte with Posthumous Award

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officer Cody Holte will be posthumously recognized as the 2020 N.D. American Legion Ray Atol Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

The ceremony will take place Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Park in Grand Forks at 10:00 a.m. Family members, including Holte’s widow, Amanda, brother, Brady, and sister Alexis, will be among those present to accept the award on his behalf.

