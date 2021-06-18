Advertisement

Minnesota DNR responds to wildfire at Scenic State Park

By Lisa Budeau
BIG FORK, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Firefighters are responding to a 10-acre wildfire located in Scenic State Park, 3 ½ miles southeast of Big Fork. 

The fire is burning in mature pine and brush in the remote northeast corner of the park, and is 50 percent contained. 

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Scenic State Park remains open, including the Chase Point and Lodge campgrounds.

The two hike-in backcountry campsites on Pine Lake have been closed due to their proximity to the wildfire.

Other backcountry campsites in the park remain open, but with new burning restrictions in Itasca County, campfires at these backcountry sites will not be allowed.

