Metro Flood Diversion Authority to partner with Red River Valley Alliance

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Metro Flood Diversion Authority announced it has selected Red River Valley Alliance to partner on a project regarding flood protection in the Fargo Moorhead area.

The decision comes following a unanimous vote by its board of directors.

The private-public partnership will bring reliable permanent flood protection to the F-M metro area and more than 230,000 residents by the spring of 2027.

The project will cost about $2,75 billion which will be paid for through a combination of federal, state, and local funding. It will remove the threat of disastrous flooding with a design to withstand a 100-year flood event and additional protections in place to provide resiliency in the event of a 500-year flood.

MFDA Board Chair and Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson say the Red River Valley Alliance will be responsible for designing, building, maintaining, operating, and helping finance the construction of the 30-mile channel which includes 19 highway bridges, four railroad bridges, two aqueducts, and other support structures.

The project is the first in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ history to use a public-private partnership and is the first pilot project under its Revolutionize USACE Civil Works initiative.

MFDA says the entire project is expected to create thousands of new jobs, including constructions, construction support, and other employment-related to the influx of workers and on-site activity over the next 6 years.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.