Juneteenth celebration bringing everyone together in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One local black chapter is inviting the community to celebrate Juneteenth becoming a federally recognized holiday.

Faith4Hope is hosting an all day-long celebration at Lindenwood Park from 12:00pm to 7:00pm on Saturday, June 19th. The Park will be filled with music, dancing, and the sweet taste of barbecue. There will be bounce houses for children to enjoy.

At the Juneteenth event, attendees will hear from activists, rappers, and sponsors to talk about the history of Juneteenth and what it took to get it recognized. The City of Fargo and the Fargo Police Department will be in attendance to show their support. It is important to understand how important unity is in the community.

“What we endured last year in seeing the death of George Floyd, seeing the Breonna Taylor case, and now with Winston Smith, we need to see unity,” said Faith Dixon, Founder for Faith4Hope. “Unity within our own communities and unity among all cultures.”

The goal of this event is for cultural understanding.

“It’s important for them to come out and celebrate black greatness and to celebrate black people moving forward through adversity, trials and tribulations,” said Paul Shields, Entertainment Coordinator for Juneteenth. “We made it even when it looked like we were not going to make it. We are still not only surviving but thriving.”

All the events during the Juneteenth celebration are free. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.