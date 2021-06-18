Advertisement

‘House from hell’ listing gets multiple offers to buy - at $590K

By CNN staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A real estate agent is calling a Colorado Springs property “the house from hell,” and it can be yours for just $590,000.

While it’s not “The Amityville Horror,” the five-bedroom home has a set of non-paranormal challenges.

The seller was originally going to let it go into foreclosure, but suddenly the housing market got so hot that almost anything is selling.

It’s not haunted, but the home has been badly vandalized. And the odor inside is so overwhelming you not only smell it, you can “feel it,” the agent says.

But on the plus side, “the house from hell” is priced well below neighborhood comparisons, said to be in the $750,000 to $800,000 range.

The agent listing it has already turned down a sight-unseen offer for $625,000.

She said in good conscience she needs to be sure the buyer comes and smells it first.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Budgies on the loose
Man releases 80 parakeets in Moorhead, 20+ more surrendered to local rescue
Daisy "Jupiter" Paulsen
Funeral set for 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen
Phillip Jones Jr.
UPDATE: Moorhead man charged after 6-year-old is shot and killed with his gun
Terry McCoy
Reward offered for information on murdered Minnesotan
Fryn Pan arson person of interest
UPDATE: Police searching for person of interest in Fryn’ Pan arson

Latest News

The lasting effects on manufacturing companies
COVID hangover: the long lasting effects on manufacturing companies
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical weather lashes Gulf Coast with brisk winds, rain
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
Biden objects to raising gas tax to pay for infrastructure
President Joe Biden touts 300 million vaccine shots administered, as the fight continues over...
Fight over infrastructure bill stalls Biden's plans
MFDA Map
Metro Flood Diversion Authority to partner with Red River Valley Alliance