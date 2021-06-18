High-risk sex offender in Fargo area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that a registered sex offender is living in the Fargo area.

Cory Paxton Harmon is residing at 734 College St N, Fargo, North Dakota. Harmon was assessed as a high-risk offender by the North Dakota Sex Offender Risk Assessment committee. Harmon was convicted of Luring Minor by Computer and Possession of Prohibited Materials (child pornography) in November 2011, in Richland County District Court, North Dakota. He is a lifetime registrant.

