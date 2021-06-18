Advertisement

‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ launches hair product line, inspired by her own hair woes

The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair has launched a new hair product line.
The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair has launched a new hair product line.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tessica Brown is known on the internet for using Gorilla Glue in her hair when she ran out of hairspray. Now, she has her own hair care line, inspired by the hair challenges she’s faced this year.

Brown posted a video on Instagram announcing her new “Forever Hair” products. In the video, she says she’s been working with professionals to develop a hair growth oil.

After struggling with hair and scalp damage after getting the Gorilla Glue removed, she started using the oil and says she is seeing growth in just a few months.

In addition to the oil, you know she had to add some products to keep your hair in place. Appropriately named, she has a Forever Hold hairspray and strongly advises against using Gorilla Glue.

“Bad, bad, bad idea,” Brown said in a TikTok video she posted in February after using the glue on her hair. “Y’all look. My hair, it don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move. I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move. Stiff where? Ma hair.”

If hair products aren’t your thing, Brown included a clothing line with the tagline, “bonded for life,” which quickly sold out.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Budgies on the loose
Man releases 80 parakeets in Moorhead, 20+ more surrendered to local rescue
Daisy "Jupiter" Paulsen
Funeral set for 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen
Phillip Jones Jr.
UPDATE: Moorhead man charged after 6-year-old is shot and killed with his gun
Terry McCoy
Reward offered for information on murdered Minnesotan
Fryn Pan arson person of interest
UPDATE: Police searching for person of interest in Fryn’ Pan arson

Latest News

The lasting effects on manufacturing companies
COVID hangover: the long lasting effects on manufacturing companies
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical weather lashes Gulf Coast with brisk winds, rain
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
Biden objects to raising gas tax to pay for infrastructure
President Joe Biden touts 300 million vaccine shots administered, as the fight continues over...
Fight over infrastructure bill stalls Biden's plans
MFDA Map
Metro Flood Diversion Authority to partner with Red River Valley Alliance