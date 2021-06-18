COVID hangover: the long lasting effects on manufacturing companies

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The pandemic may be easing, but the effects on manufacturing companies aren’t going anywhere.

Jenna Swenson took her Kia into a dealership to be fixed and was told due to shortages, they can’t give her an estimate on when it will be done.

“It could be anywhere from 4 weeks to 6 months,” said Swenson.

When she went to find a rental car in the meantime, she said she couldn’t find a rental car anywhere.

“It really is a hardship on people to not have any vehicles to rent or even buy.” said Swenson.

However, this isn’t just a Kia problem.

“All of the manufactures that we have here at Corwin have had some sort of inventory shortage.” said General Manager of Corwin Honda, Brant Wilson.

Wilson said they usually have 300 new vehicles sitting in their lot, and now they are down to 70.

“We’ve got a lot of open space out here,” said Wilson, “It’s something we’ve never had before which is crazy.”

But, it’s not just a car industry problem either.

From bike shops to firework companies; they all face the same problem... an increasing demand but supply that isn’t able to catch up.

“Everything bike related has been difficult to get,” said Owner of Paramount Sports, Craig Benson, “Some stuff has not been available at all.”

Benson said the bike industry hasn’t been able to catch up since last June.

With the 4th of July quickly approaching, Starr Fireworks owner, Johnny Starr said his company has faced tremendous setbacks on wholesales.

“We blew all of that business,” said Starr, “but we have already missed the May and June wholesale window.”

With shipments moving slowly or not arriving at all, several more local businesses are struggling to meet their customers wants and needs.

“We have the demand, but the supply hasn’t been there,” said Wilson.

“Global demand, supply shortage, manufacturing, logistics, the transportation, everything,” said Benson, “It’s a little bit of everything.”

For business owners and consumers like Swenson...the only thing to do is wait.

“It will just be interesting to see how long this takes,” said Swenson.

All 3 businesses tell us they’re holding onto hope that their inventory will get back to pre-pandemic numbers...sooner rather than later.

