Advertisement

Black bear sighting in Cass County

0609_black bear_AP
0609_black bear_AP(Source: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By Bailey Hurley
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement officials are warning of a black bear sighting north of Fargo.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they received information of a black bear spotted in the area of County Road 31 and North River, which is north of Hector Airport, around 2:45 p.m. Friday. Officials say the passerby had to slow down while the bear crossed the road, and says the bear then traveled east towards the river.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are patrolling the area in attempt to locate the bear.

If the bear is sighted, do not approach the animal.

Contact Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 if you have any concerns.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Budgies on the loose
Man releases 80 parakeets in Moorhead, 20+ more surrendered to local rescue
Daisy "Jupiter" Paulsen
Funeral set for 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen
Phillip Jones Jr.
UPDATE: Moorhead man charged after 6-year-old is shot and killed with his gun
Terry McCoy
Reward offered for information on murdered Minnesotan
Fryn Pan arson person of interest
UPDATE: Police searching for person of interest in Fryn’ Pan arson

Latest News

The lasting effects on manufacturing companies
COVID hangover: the long lasting effects on manufacturing companies
MFDA Map
Metro Flood Diversion Authority to partner with Red River Valley Alliance
4:00PM Weather - June 18
4:00PM Weather - June 18
4:00PM News June 18 - Part 4
4:00PM News June 18 - Part 4