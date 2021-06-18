Black bear sighting in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement officials are warning of a black bear sighting north of Fargo.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they received information of a black bear spotted in the area of County Road 31 and North River, which is north of Hector Airport, around 2:45 p.m. Friday. Officials say the passerby had to slow down while the bear crossed the road, and says the bear then traveled east towards the river.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are patrolling the area in attempt to locate the bear.

If the bear is sighted, do not approach the animal.

Contact Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 if you have any concerns.

