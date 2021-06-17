Reward offered for information on murdered Minnesotan

WHEATON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A $3,000 reward is now being offered for information on a man killed just days before he was supposed to move into assisted living.

Terry McCoy was preparing to move from his Wheaton, MN home on June 17, 2020. When prospective buyers for his farm showed up at his home the next day, they found signs of a struggle and called police.

Two weeks later, Terry’s body was found in the Mustinka River northeast of Wheaton. An autopsy shows McCoy died of homicidal violence.

His family has now raised $3,000 to find information about how the murder happened and who committed it.

Anyone with information about his murder are urged to contact the BCA Tipline at 1-877-996-6222.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.